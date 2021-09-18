Bezant Price Tops $0.0012 (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Bezant has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $491.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00131156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013177 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.