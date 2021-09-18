BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,915 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,133.50.

BHP Group stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $82.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.69%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.