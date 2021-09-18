BidiPass (BDP) Hits Market Cap of $170,941.64

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a total market cap of $170,941.64 and approximately $137.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00131303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BDP is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

