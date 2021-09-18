Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.90

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $157.90 and traded as high as $160.26. Biglari shares last traded at $157.81, with a volume of 12,952 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of $359.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.90.

Biglari (NYSE:BH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($64.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 28.04%.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $825.91 per share, with a total value of $447,643.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biglari in the second quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Biglari by 29.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Biglari by 50.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biglari during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Biglari during the first quarter worth about $218,000.

Biglari Company Profile (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

