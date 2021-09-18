Binamon (BMON) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a total market cap of $17.14 million and $3.16 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.01 or 0.00120652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.44 or 0.00173537 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.41 or 0.07103520 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,955.45 or 0.99739967 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.92 or 0.00852567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

