Binance Coin (BNB) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.27 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $68.94 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be purchased for about $410.01 or 0.00854210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Binance Coin
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
