Bintex Futures Price Tops $1.12 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $112,855.51 and $26,816.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00119573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.05 or 0.00173611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.98 or 0.07050813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,940.04 or 1.00212888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $423.79 or 0.00885889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.