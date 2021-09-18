Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Biogen worth $48,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $27,000. South State Corp acquired a new position in Biogen in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.53 and a 200-day moving average of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

