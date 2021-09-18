Bird.Money Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.96 Million (BIRD)

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bird.Money has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bird.Money has a market cap of $5.96 million and $250,706.00 worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bird.Money coin can currently be bought for about $72.04 or 0.00150239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00058461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00131119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013175 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046932 BTC.

About Bird.Money

Bird.Money is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,724 coins. Bird.Money’s official website is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io . The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

