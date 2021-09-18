BitBall (BTB) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 133.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1.52 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,850.82 or 0.99953930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00082828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006079 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

