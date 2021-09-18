BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Hits $0.0018

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $121,918.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00058831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00132444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

