bitCNY Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.40 million and $1.04 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00072155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00173424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,425.47 or 0.07116637 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.02 or 0.99779153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.54 or 0.00850837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.