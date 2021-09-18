Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Market Cap Reaches $4.45 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $4.45 billion and $242.92 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $239.80 or 0.00493437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,597.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $632.99 or 0.01302518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.68 or 0.00326519 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001089 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

