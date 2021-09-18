Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Tops $234.64 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $4.36 billion and $150.39 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $234.64 or 0.00490322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $635.48 or 0.01327976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.75 or 0.00365186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001168 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

