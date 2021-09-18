Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $623.06 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $623.06 or 0.01303479 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $11.74 billion and approximately $5.56 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,799.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.86 or 0.00487163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00326734 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00050000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,849,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

