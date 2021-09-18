Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $66.28 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $66.28 or 0.00138455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $25.56 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00288369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.15 or 0.00196665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003250 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.