Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $305.20 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $3.26 billion and approximately $305.20 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $173.13 or 0.00359512 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,155.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $627.59 or 0.01303261 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.15 or 0.00494543 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,845,914 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.