Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $28,013.50 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00072326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00121760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $84.51 or 0.00174943 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.91 or 0.07164734 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,275.77 or 0.99939947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.45 or 0.00847638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.