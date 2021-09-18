BitcoinZ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $14,503.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and $14,503.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.66 or 0.00286926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.78 or 0.00139185 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00198012 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

