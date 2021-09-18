BitCore 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $474,007.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, BitCore has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.89 million and $474,007.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,430.26 or 0.07144943 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.38 or 0.01338013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.99 or 0.00376978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00118417 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00561090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.45 or 0.00492512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.97 or 0.00331117 BTC.

About BitCore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

