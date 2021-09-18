BitDegree (BDG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,129.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. BitDegree has a market cap of $843,438.21 and approximately $1,129.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

