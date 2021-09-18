BitForex Token (BF) Achieves Market Cap of $13.82 Million

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. During the last week, BitForex Token has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BitForex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. BitForex Token has a market cap of $13.82 million and approximately $306,616.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (CRYPTO:BF) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,281,222,651 coins. BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

BitForex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitForex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitForex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitForex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

