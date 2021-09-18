BitGreen Achieves Market Cap of $2.61 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, BitGreen has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $2,344.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00146077 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00050712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $241.26 or 0.00503141 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000879 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00018377 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042449 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

