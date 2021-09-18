BitScreener Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (BITX)

BitScreener Token (CURRENCY:BITX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. BitScreener Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1.00 worth of BitScreener Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitScreener Token coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitScreener Token has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058722 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00131392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00046475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About BitScreener Token

BITX is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. BitScreener Token’s total supply is 367,469,115 coins and its circulating supply is 87,573,177 coins. BitScreener Token’s official website is tokensale.bitscreener.com . BitScreener Token’s official Twitter account is @BitScreener

According to CryptoCompare, “BitScreener is an Ethereum-based financial data marketplace. BITX is an ERC20 utility token that works as a payment method for users to purchase advanced services offered on the BitScreener marketplace. At the same time, users have opportunities to earn BITX by contributing valuable data to the BitScreener ecosystem. “

