BitTorrent (BTT) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and approximately $201.51 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00071522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00013362 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011121 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004776 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.