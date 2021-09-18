Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $219,124.47 and approximately $269.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00375557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.