BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after acquiring an additional 73,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 128.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,360 shares of company stock valued at $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

