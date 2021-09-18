BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of BB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,477,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828,297. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

In other news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in BlackBerry by 867.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 335,785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in BlackBerry by 246.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BlackBerry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

