BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $1.12 on Exchanges

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. BlackHat has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

