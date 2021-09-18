BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 91.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 195,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 93,534 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 71,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 21,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

