BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Down 53.8% in August

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 114,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 443,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BHK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.92. The stock had a trading volume of 142,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,784. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

