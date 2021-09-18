BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the August 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 261,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,465. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
