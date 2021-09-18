BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CII opened at $21.08 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 341,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $41,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.