BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlackRock worth $182,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $13.81 on Friday, reaching $876.63. 1,273,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,596. The company has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $904.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $848.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

