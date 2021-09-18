BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MFL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 45,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

