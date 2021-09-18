BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

MIY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 45,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,819. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

