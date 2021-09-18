BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.39

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 22,613 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,191,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60,407 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $476,000. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

