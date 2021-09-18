BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.39

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $14.50. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.38, with a volume of 22,613 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
