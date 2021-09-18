BLOCKv (VEE) Market Capitalization Tops $37.16 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $37.16 million and $25,564.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00059821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002858 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00137135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00046948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

VEE is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

