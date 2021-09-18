Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,165,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

