Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.88.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock worth $1,320,282 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $44.95.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.