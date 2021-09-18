Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,214 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares during the period. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,165,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after purchasing an additional 839,489 shares during the period. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 3.47. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

