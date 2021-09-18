Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 150.5% during the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,419 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 65,734 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $7,089,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 406,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,712,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 33.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

AAPL opened at $146.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

