BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Up 53.6% in August

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BLUA remained flat at $$9.72 during midday trading on Friday. 146,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. BlueRiver Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93.

Get BlueRiver Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 2,233.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 223,310 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueRiver Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.