Bluesphere Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 4.4% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,543,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.97. The company has a market capitalization of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.