Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOG stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.44 and a 200-day moving average of $256.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $197.58 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.