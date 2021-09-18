Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $407.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,500. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $417.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

