Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.1% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. 2,667,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,402.15 and a 52-week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,742.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,439.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,846.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

