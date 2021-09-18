Bluesphere Advisors LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 5.7% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.99. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.27 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.29.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

