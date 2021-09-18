Bluesphere Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $444.73. 4,722,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,259,575. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.