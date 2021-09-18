Bluesphere Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 194.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 225,784 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,825,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,648,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 133,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,450,000.

BATS ITA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.40. 176,836 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

