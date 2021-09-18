BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 101,660 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,660 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.19% of Owens Corning worth $19,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of OC stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.03. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.56 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.